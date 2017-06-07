Honkers win getaway game in Duluth 10-6

The Rochester Honkers used three three-run innings to take a 10-6 game from the Duluth Huskies Tuesday afternoon.

The Honkers' offense, after being held to a combined four runs the past three games, nearly matched that total in the first inning Tuesday.

Zach Zubia got the scoring started with an RBI double that drove in Johnathan Fleek to make it 1-0. Three batters later, David Noworyta drove in Zubia and Ethan Ibarra to make it a 3-0 game after the first half inning. Thanks to the three-run inning the Honkers knocked out the Duluth starter Victor Santana after one inning.

In the bottom of the first, the Huskies cut the deficit to 3-1 thanks to Caleb Robinson's RBI single.

The Huskies would knot things up at three in the bottom of the third, as Robinson drove in a run with a bases loaded walk, then Gabe Knowles fly out to left to drive in Jim Reemsnyder to make it 3-3.

The Honkers would get back on top the next inning.

In the fourth, Ethan Ibarra reached on an error by third baseman Carter Hanford which allowed Zubia to score, then Ibarra and Jordan Hart scored thanks to Michael Michalak's two-run single to make it 6-3.

In the sixth, Michalak came threw for a second time with another RBI single, this time driving in Hart to make it 7-3.

Following Michalak, Noworyta came up and after a wild pitch, had Michalak and Ibarra in scoring position. Noworyta drove a single that allowed both runners to score to make it 9-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, Ryan Dorney finished his quality start, going six innings, allowing three runs on three hits, while walking four and striking out four.

Drew Slade came in and replaced Dorney and was unable to record an out in the seventh, giving up three runs on six hits, giving up a hit to all six batters he faced with the third run coming on Carter Hanford's RBI single to make it a 9-6 game.

Manny Armendariz then came in and retired the Huskies, and pitched three scoreless innings allowing only two hits while striking out five.

The Honkers got an insurance run in the eighth thanks to Michalak's RBI groundout to make the score 10-6.

The win brought the Honkers record to 3-5 early on in the season, Ryan Dorney (W, 1-1) got the win while James Kaye (L, 0-1) got the loss. Manny Armendariz (S, 1) was awarded the save.

The Honkers are back in action on the road for one more game Wednesday as they play at 6:35 in Eau Claire as they face the Express at Carson Park.