Mississippi dredging plan causing concerns for Minnesota, Wisconsin residents

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has drafted a new plan to manage dredged material from the Upper Mississippi River. But some are concerned about losing their land, while others worry about the impact to their communities.

Tuesday night, the Corps held a public meeting in Nelson, Wis., to hear from those who would be affected.

The plan would manage dredged material from Lower Pool 4 of the Upper Mississippi, extending from the Chippewa River to Lock and Dam No. 4 near Alma, Wis.

According to the Corps, previous sites for placing dredged material are now full. So the plan calls for establishing new sites to place nearly 11 million cubic yards of dredged material over the next 40 years.

The Corps has tentatively selected about 470 acres of farmland in Minnesota and Wisconsin that are suitable for permanently placing the sand dredged from the Mississippi. Most of the sand would be placed on land acquired from Willard Drysdale's farm near Wabasha, according to the plan. The Corps said those sites were selected because they are "least costly" and "environmentally acceptable" to comply with the Clean Water Act.

In addition, the Corps has identified several transfer sites in Wabasha where the barges would dump the sand before it is hauled to the permanent placement sites.

But some frustrated residents said during Tuesday's meeting that the source of the problem is the Chippewa River, and urged the Corps to address that first.

"Let's look at the big picture and think about tomorrow, not just think about today. Let's fix the problem. I mean, God, we got to have faith in our government to do these things. It is so screwed up. Reevaluate what it is. Please, fix the Chippewa," said Jason Weisenbeck, whose land north of Nelson, Wis., was tentatively selected by the Corps as a permanent sand placement site.

The Corps said the dredging operation would only take place in the summer, and it would work with the community to make the hauling of the sand cause as few disruptions as possible.

As for acquiring the permanent sites for placing the sand, the Corps hopes to buy the farmlands from the owners. But if they refuse, their lands could still be taken due to eminent domain. The Corps said that option is a last resort.

The Corps said it is open to alternative ideas. It will hold another public meeting on Thursday, June 15, at Wabasha-Kellogg High School, beginning at 7 p.m. The Corps will also accept comments through June 23.

Comments can be sent to Corps Project Manager Bob Edstrom at Robert.K.Edstrom@usace.army.mil. They can also be sent to the Corps' St. Paul office:

180 5th St. E., Suite 700

St. Paul, Minn.

55101-1678.