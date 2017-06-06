Rochester Civic Theatre faces organization shake-up

It all started with the dismissal of the Civic Theatre's Executive Director, Gregory Stavrou, for what some say was inappropriate activity.

"It definitely constituted what you would legally call gross misconduct," Tommy Rinkoski, a member of a group of stakeholders, said. "That's how we described it in the letter."

The board of directors then changed the bylaws to remove voting membership saying it brings them in compliance with state statutes.

However, some stakeholders say there are deeper reasons.

"They probably felt threatened," Rinkoski said. "The way the statutes were written, if enough voting members get together and set a meeting and set an agenda, they have the right to do that and and they can remove and replace board members."

This allowed the board to get rid of the Artistic Director position and dismiss longtime director Greg Miller-- who's been with the Theatre 27 years.

Board President Heather Holmes says this change will allow more opportunities for new directors, a chance to "reset" and financial reasons.

"It's easier and more economical to have guest director positions than to have a full time-salary position," Holmes said. "As anyone with a business knows, doing the freelance piece of work is generally cheaper than doing a full-time salary position."

Miller says he saw the writing on the wall months ago.

"In January, at the annual board retreat, I was not invited to attend," Miller said. "Which I had for the 24 seasons before."

Stakeholders say this will cause a large amount of volunteers to leave the Theatre.

Board leadership, however, believes they made the right move for the future of the organization.

But Miller says he'll hold on tight to his memories.

"You develop a relationship with these people over the years," he said. "So I'll always have that."