Gov. Mark Dayton visits Rochester to discuss budget bills and his line-item veto

Governor Mark Dayton spent Tuesday morning in Rochester to discuss the 2017 budget bills with reporters, but ended up defending his controversial line-item veto instead.

He arrived at Rochester City Hall just after 10:30 a.m. with Representatives Tina Liebling and Duane Sauke (DFL - Rochester).

When Dayton took the podium, he announced that he had sent a letter to the four legislative leaders earlier in the morning, inviting them to a meeting in his office sometime in the near future.

He claimed Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R - Nisswa), House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman, and Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk had reached out to him or his staff since the political shakeup last Tuesday. The only leader who failed to contact him? House Speaker Kurt Daudt.

Dayton was supposed to have visited Rochester last Thursday, but canceled due to an alleged flu virus. But when Dayton took questions Tuesday, he appeared chipper.

The governor was asked about the tax bill, something he says will have "a catastrophic affect on [Minnesota's] security in the next ten years" if the United States goes into another recession. According to Dayton, the tax bill threatens to push Minnesota's surpluses over a cliff and back into deficits -- something he doesn't want to leave his successor.

"If I didn't think it was that severe of a predicament...I would take another action," said Dayton.

But the governor sympathized with legislative employees who might lose their income if he doesn't rescind his veto. "My heart goes out to them. I know how hard it is; I wouldn't wish this on anyone," he said referring back to the 2011 session when he faced a $6 billion deficit and the state went into a 20-day government shutdown.

But Dayton ultimately doesn't want to go to court with the Legislature. His goal, instead, is to sit down and come to a resolution with legislative leaders. However, he declined to comment on the impending lawsuit with the Legislature.

The main issue during the 30-minute presser was whether his veto was Constitutional.

"I've taken this action, which the Constitution provides. It gives me the authority to line-item veto appropriations. It doesn't qualify those appropriations for being some and not others. I'm confident this is within the bounds of my Constitutional authority," said the Minnesota governor.

Dayton lamented the problem regarding driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants. He criticized Republicans for putting that provision in the public safety bill, saying that denying illegal citizens a driver's license puts them and other drivers in danger. Dayton wants them to be able to obtain a license so each person is a "well-trained and qualified driver."

Another issue the governor takes issue with is teacher licensure - a provision which, according to House Speaker Kurt Daudt, Dayton agreed to multiple times. The governor claimed the measure is "destructive to the well-being of Minnesotans."

He praised Minnesota for having one of the best education systems in the country, saying the quality of Minnesota's education system depends on the teachers. But claims the teacher licensure provision threatens the state's caliber of education if individuals who aren't certified were to teach in Minnesota classrooms.

Sen. Carla Nelson (R - Rochester), who was the only Republican lawmaker to attend the Rochester press conference, also told reporters Dayton assured her teacher licensure wouldn't be an issue. "I was totally surprised because I asked about it twice," Nelson said. Though she didn't write or negotiate the bill, she was promised it would be a sticking point.

"I don't know if Dayton got new information or if there was a change of heart."

Within the 30-minute news conference, a lighter moment happened when Dayton invited Sen. Nelson to the podium to speak. The two lawmakers hugged while Dayton praised her for being "absolutely heroic at the end of session" and all the challenges she had to face. (Nelson's father passed away during the final days of the 2017 session).

But it was back to business once the conference concluded. Nelson spoke with reporters outside city hall, saying both the governor and legislative leaders were out of line for either adding/vetoing provisions to hurt the other.

"How we get past this impasse? I'm unsure. But we do have three branches of government; there are checks and balances for each other."

