Gov. Mark Dayton visits Rochester to discuss budget bills and his line-item veto

Rochester Police say the driver of a pickup truck that hit a boy on a bicycle Monday evening was not cited. The accident happened at 20th Street Southeast and 9 1/2 Avenue Southeast at about 6:20 p.m. Monday.More >>
Austin police have a better idea this midday concerning a 'stranger scare' incident at Neveln Elementary School we first brought you Friday.More >>
The Rochester City Council unanimously approved Rochester Public Utilities' SOLARCHOICE program Monday night. The Public Utility Board says the program would allow RPU customers to subscribe to one or more solar panels from community solar gardens, which are made up of thousands of panels.More >>
It was a full house at Monday's Committee of the Whole Meeting. Five different groups presented their plans for the fate of the Rochester Armory Building. Each group has their own flavor for development. So, here's a little taste. The Castle Community group hopes to transform the 117-year old building into a bustling arts and cultural community center, open 7 days a week for 12 to 15 hours a day. "It's going to be art lovers, its going to be people who actually make art, peo...More >>
Mason City Police reported Monday that the victim in a recent stabbing died over the weekend from his injuries.More >>
A man was taken to the hospital after his semi truck rolled over while he was transporting corn near Grand Meadow.More >>
A confrontation inside a restroom at a Rochester public park left one man with an injury to the face after he demanded money from another man.More >>
Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School.More >>
