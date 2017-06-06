Ellis middle schoolers use water balloons to re-enact Civil War battles

Seventh and eight graders from Ellis Middle School re-enacted battles that took place during the civil war using 14,000 water balloons.

They had their 9th annual water balloon battle where they learned about civil war-era military techniques, the Union and the Confederacy.

They did a boot-camp; getting into formation and learning how soldiers marched in battle.

"To really get kids to understand it and learn it, you have to have a hands-on activity," said Social Studies Teacher Tom Compton. "And this is just a great way to do it."

Compton said he wants to teach them why the Civil War was so deadly, and why so many died compared to any other war on U-S soil.

"They had modern weapons which were rifle, bullets and just put a whole new death toll to the the way the war was fought," said Compton.

The instructors reminded students that the civil war almost split the country in half, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths. They also honored soldiers who died on D-Day 73 years ago in World War II, by coming together and singing the national anthem.

After that, it was one balloon battle after another. Compton said they could win an award for not dodging the balloons and creating a dramatic scene. They could get distinguished service medal and an MVP medal as well.

