More to the story with Neveln Elementary 'Stranger Scare'

Austin police have a better idea this midday concerning a 'stranger scare' incident at Neveln Elementary School we first brought you Friday.

Extra patrols were sent to the school after this report, made to police by the mother of a student there after he claimed to encounter a man who yelled for the child to come over.

But now, according to new reports collected by police, it turns out that there's more to the story.

A group of kids were making inappropriate gestures and yelling at cars for several minutes.

A man in a brown car who was visiting a friend in the area noticed the kids.

All but one of the kids then left the area.

The man approached the kid, identifying himself as a teacher.

He told the student if any of the kids in his class had acted like that, he'd make them run laps.

The man said it was dangerous, and asked if the kid understood.

The student gave him a thumbs up.

Police say the man is not a teacher at Neveln Elementary.

Witness accounts back up the man's story.