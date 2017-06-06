Athlete of the Week - Katie Eidem

This past week at sectionals, Century senior Katie Eidem dominated. She won the high jump, as well as the 200 and 400 in record times. Eidem has a state title in sight.

"I've always had a state championship title on my mind. That's something i came really close to my sophomore year-- I got second in state in the 400-- and I've been going for a state title ever since" Eidem said.

Propelling her to her success has been her offseason workouts. Eidem is a dedicated athlete not only on the track, but also in the weight room. She described her efforts,

"When last season ended, I never really stopped running I guess.... I did some track meets over the summer, went to the Junior Olympics in California which was a really good experience...And lifting on an actual lifting program...I think it's like a collegiate lifting program."

But it's not just the workouts that make the athlete, it's a winner's mentality that makes a champion. Century track coach Kris Allen sees no deficiencies in that department.

"She has an incredible will to win. She will work as hard as it takes. She will put in any amount of time it takes" Allen said.

Next year, Katie will suit up for the Arizona State track team. She has high hopes for her first year.

"Freshman year, going to the Pac-12, and making a really big impact right away would be awesome."

Teammate Kinga Mozes said "I honestly think that the sky is the limit for Katie. She's extremely hard working, and she puts in so much time, so I think that she can be extremely successful."

After racking up 3 firsts last Saturday, Eidem looks to keep the lucky charms of last week working at the state meet.

"After how well I ran on Saturday, I paid attention to what socks I had on.... You know... Lucky socks... Can never go wrong with those."

Century track will be hoping those lucky socks propel Eidem forward at the state meet, where she figures to be a top competitor in the 200, 400, and high jump.

Century's Katie Eidem is the KTTC Newscenter Sports Athlete of the Week.

