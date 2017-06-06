Honkers bats silent in 4-1 loss to Duluth

Cameron Aufderheide has a better outing the second time around, but the Rochester Honkers offense was quiet in a 4-1 loss to the Duluth Huskies.

The Honkers once again jumped out to an early lead, going up 1-0 thanks to a Cam Adams RBI single in the second but they couldn't do anything else afterward.

Duluth sent four pitchers to the mound and the Honker collected six of their seven hits and their lone run off of Piero Amador as he went 5.1 innings allowing six hits one run, three walks, while striking out three. After Amador, Austin Truso, Joe Gonrowski, and Kevin Folman combine for 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing only two base runners, one hit and one walk, while striking out four.

For the Honkers, Aufderheide had a solid start, going seven innings allowing four runs on 11 hits, while striking out five and walking two.

He allowed the tying run and the go-ahead run in the bottom of the third. With one out and the bases loaded, Caleb Robinson, hit a single to drive in Brett Milazzo to tie the game, and then the following batter, Kyle Hubbuch hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Kai Gomez to make it a 2-1 game.

The Huskies scored another in the fifth, when Sam Baier hit single, then stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball before scoring on Kyle Hubbuch's fielder's choice to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

In the seventh, the Huskies scored their fourth and final run, when Baier game threw again, but this time with some power as his double drove in Augie Isaacson for the 4-1 lead.

The Honkers had an opportunity in the sixth to put more runs on the board but two straight strikeouts by Chris Ceballos and Michael Michalak killed the rally.

The Honkers and Huskies play again Tuesday, this time at 11:35 at Wade Stadium in Duluth.