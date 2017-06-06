Twins surprisingly good start continues with 14-12 May

The Minnesota Twins had a surprising April by finishing 12-11 for the month. Well in May they one-upped it by finishing 14-12, two games over .500, to bring their season record through the first two months of the season to 26-23.

Here are 14 observations from 14 May wins.

1. Let's start with those 14 wins shall we? A real quick throw back to last season, as I'm sure you all remember, the Twins had the worst record in baseball, 59-103. Well to show the vast improvement in between this season and last, through May last season the Twins had 15 wins. 15. Or in other words, only one more then they had in May of this season alone.

2. A record trend to watch, the Twins through May were 15-5 on the road and only 12-18 at home. Now that trend could reverse this month, as they play Seattle, Boston, Houston, and the Dodgers in June but good teams win tough games on the road, and so far the Twins have done just that.

3. That road record has to be the reason the Twins have a one game lead in the division over the Cleveland Indians. Staying in first place or tied for first place, all throughout the second month of the season.

4. Versus the AL Central in the month of May, the Twins had a 6-1 record, to make their season record versus division opponents to 16-12, including a 7-1 record versus the Royals.

5. One of the biggest series for the Twins over the month of May was their division series against the Indians. In April, the Twins were swept by the defending AL Pennant winners at Target Field, and although they could completely return the favor by sweeping Cleveland, the Twins did take two of three from the Indians in a weekend series in mid-May, the Twins used back-to-back superb pitching performances from Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios to take the first two games of the series.

6. And how about that one-two punch at the top of the rotation?

7. Although Santana's ERA jumped nearly two runs from 0.77 to 2.57 for the month, Santana still was fantastic in his six starts, going on average seven innings, 42 in total, allowing 13 runs with 30 strikeouts and 19 walks. he ended the month with an ERA of 1.75, still good for top five in the league.

8. Now the young gun Berrios was even more outstanding. He came up for his first start on May 13, in that critical series against Cleveland, and in that outing he pitched a masterful 7.2 innings, allowing only 1 run on two hits while striking out four.

9. He would only top that the next start against Colorado, as he went 7.2 innings again but this time allowed no runs on two hits while striking out 11.

10. For the month, he went 3-1 with an ERA of 2.70, striking out 27 in 26.2 innings, while allowing only 8 runs and finishing the month with a WHIP of 0.788.

11. Brandon Kintzler struggled a bit in May after an April when he was nearly unhittable. In May, Kintzler allowing six runs in 11 innings, with his four outings that resulted in runs scoring book ending the month, as he allowed one run than two runs in back to back starts in the first week of May and then did the same thing to end the month. In between those moments, he went 7.2 innings without allowing a run and only allowed five hits, while striking out seven, and saving five games. On the month, Kintzler went 2-0 despite a blown save to end the month, and got six saves.

12. Offensively, Miguel Sano continued to play well. He wasn't as dominant as he was in the first month of the season, hitting only .368 as opposed to .316, but he continued to hit for power and works walks. For the month, Sano hit five home runs two doubles and a triple. Drove in 14 runs, and walked 13 times. His strikeouts increased from 32 to 41 however. And in an oddity that could be attributed to more strikeouts, Sano's BABIP (batting average on balls in play) went up from .450 to .472 but batting average went down. Not something you see every day.

13. After a disappointing April, longtime Twin Joe Mauer lit up May. In his 20 starts and 95 plate appearances, Mauer had a gaudy slash line of .346/.442/.531/.973 with an OPS+ of 151. After having only four extra base hits in April, all doubles, Mauer doubled (pun intended) that total with nine extra base hits (six doubles and three home runs). while driving in 11 runs and walking 13 times.

14. As this is being written after the first series in June, one has to make this final note on the Twins ability to bounce-back from defeat. To end the month of May, the Twins got swept by the Astros, at home, losing the games by a combined score of 40-16. Well, in their first series in June (with the first game the final day of May) the Twins bounced back defeating the Angels three out of four times.