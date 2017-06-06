Rochester boy riding bicycle hit by truck

A Rochester boy was seriously hurt after he was hit by a pickup truck Monday evening.

It happened at about 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of 20th Street Southeast and 9 1/2 Avenue Southeast.

Witnesses told KTTC the boy, believed to be in the sixth grade, was on his bike crossing 20th Street Southeast when he was hit by the pickup. Witnesses said the boy was conscious, but his head was injured and he lost a lot of blood.

First responders put the boy on a gurney and rushed him to the hospital, but his condition was unknown.