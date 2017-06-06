Rochester City Council approves community solar program

The Rochester City Council unanimously approved Rochester Public Utilities' SOLARCHOICE program Monday night.

The Public Utility Board says the program would allow RPU customers to subscribe to one or more solar panels from community solar gardens, which are made up of thousands of panels.

Each month, customers would receive credits on their bills for the electricity generated by their subscribed panels.

The price of each panel is a one-time cost of $650. Insurance, operation and maintenance costs are covered by the initial subscription price, and the subscription is transferable if the customer moves, according to the Public Utility Board.

RPU says only 25 percent of residential rooftops are suitable for solar installations, so the SOLARCHOICE program makes using solar power more accessible to Rochester residents.

The Public Utility Board is planning to have the SOLARCHOICE program go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

For those who want to decide if the community solar program is right for them, an informational meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 15, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will take place at RPU's office at 4000 E. River Road NE. Call 507-280-1500 to register for the meeting.