Semi rolls on Highway 52 On-Ramp at Civic Center Drive

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A semi truck rolled on the northbound on-ramp to Highway 52, at Civic Center Drive.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. and only involved the one vehicle. 

Minnesota State Patrol, Rochester Police, and Gold Cross responded to the crash.

Authorities said the driver seemed to be okay, walking and talking at the scene. 

The on-ramp was closed to traffic for the investigation and clean-up. 

