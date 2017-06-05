Longtime director no longer with Rochester Civic Theatre Company

The Rochester Civic Theatre Company announced another shake-up in its leadership Monday.

The Board of Directors announced that Greg Miller is no longer Artistic Director.

Miller has been with the Rochester Civic Theatre Company for 27 years.

The board said the artistic director position will be eliminated, in favor of moving forward with a contract position, to allow guest directors to work with the theatre.

Board President Heather Holmes said in a press release, “The board and the Rochester Civic Theatre Company wishes Greg well and we thank him for his 27 years of service.”

This comes two months after the announcement that Executive Director Gregory Stavrou is leaving his position.