23-year-old victim in Mason City stabbing dies

Mason City Police reported Monday that the victim in a recent stabbing died over the weekend from his injuries. 

The stabbing victim, Wraymond Leon Todd, 23, died Sunday in the hospital.

The stabbing happened May 30th.

Officers arrested a suspect the following day. 

Braedon Steven Bowers, 20, is in jail, accused of the assault. 

Police said he will likely face a first degree murder charge. 



 

