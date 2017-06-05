Semi truck rollover dumps thousands of dollars worth of corn in Mower County

A man was taken to the hospital after his semi truck rolled over while he was transporting corn near Grand Meadow.

A Mower County Sheriff's deputy on the scene of the crash said a person who lives near the intersection of County Road 8 and County Road 3 heard a crash around 12:15 p.m. and went outside to see what happened, where he found a semi truck had rolled over.

The neighbor said he checked on the driver, Randall Gronseth, 58, who said he did not remember what happened.

The deputy said Gronseth was stuck in the truck's cab, and the roof had to be cut off in order to get him out.

Gronseth suffered some cuts to his arm and hand, and said he was in pain. He was taken to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys as a precaution.

The deputy said it appeared the truck had rolled completely once. It took the efforts of crews and two tow trucks to remove the semi.

The deputy said the wreck "definitely" exceeded $50,000 in damage. The 2009 truck was valued at about $30,000, the cab was valued at about $20,000 and it was carrying approximately $8,000-$9,000 worth of corn.