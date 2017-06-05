Restroom confrontation at Foster Arend Park leaves one injured - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Restroom confrontation at Foster Arend Park leaves one injured

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A confrontation inside a restroom at a Rochester public park left one man with an injury to the face after he demanded money from another man. 

A 59-year-old man was in the men's restroom at Foster Arend Park in northeast Rochester when another man entered and demanded money, Rochester police said. 

The victim refused to give the man money and hit him in the face. The victim attempted to hit the man again but hit the wall instead as the suspect escaped. 

Authorities described the suspect as a black man, 5 foot 7 and wearing a gray shirt and dark brown pants.

