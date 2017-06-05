Authorities searching for suspects after four kayaks stolen from Olmsted County park

Authorities are looking for the people responsible for stealing multiple kayaks from the Gamehaven Scout Reservation in southeast Rochester.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the park's caretaker reported four kayaks were taken from an unsecured building on the ranch on May 23 or 24.

Three of the kayaks were found at the nearby reservoir. One kayak is still missing.

The kayak is a Current Design Kestrel 120 inch model and is valued at $850.

Deputies are also on the lookout for someone who broke into a locked barn on the property sometime between May 28 and 30. Nothing was taken that time.

Anyone with information that can help investigators can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.