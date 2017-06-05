Police: Rochester man assaulted by several others after confront - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police: Rochester man assaulted by several others after confrontation at house party

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester man was taken to the hospital after an argument at a late-night party turned violent. 

Rochester Police said a 26-year-old man was at a house party on the 1300 block of 5th Avenue NE Friday night when he got into a heated argument with someone over testimony related to a criminal matter. 

When the victim was leaving the party around 5 a.m. Saturday, he noticed someone following him out the door. He began to run away from the house and several other people followed. 

The victim broke his ankle while trying to climb a fence, then was physically assaulted by several men. 

The men  took the victim's gold necklace and three gold rings. The jewelry is valued at about $3,000. 

Police said they know who the suspects are, but they are not yet in custody.

