"On the Tee" raises funds for Ability Building Center for 16th year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Golfers from all over will hit the greens Monday at Rochester Golf and Country Club to raise thousands of dollars for Ability Building Center. 

This is the 16th year for On the Tee with ABC, an annual golf tournament, which has raised more than $700,000 to support ABC's programs. 

Ability Building Center works to improve the quality of life for people in Southeast Minnesota who have special needs, or are living with disabilities. 

Monday's golf tournament, which gets underway at noon, will be emceed by NewsCenter's Tom Overlie. 

