UPDATE: 6 dead after Florida workplace shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (KTTC) - Orlando law enforcement say five people were killed before a shooter took his own life at a Florida business Monday morning.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said in a news conference that authorities responded to a call about an active shooter at Fiamma Inc. at 8:03 a.m. local time.

Responders arrived to find three men and a woman were shot and killed. Another man died at the hospital. The shooter reportedly took his own life.

Sheriff Demings said the shooter was a 45-year-old man, described as a disgruntled former employee of the business.

