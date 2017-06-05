Armory building future, DMC district design guidelines on Monday - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Armory building future, DMC district design guidelines on Monday's council agenda

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Rochester City Council will take up issues about the future of the downtown area at its first meeting in several weeks. 

At the Committee of the Whole meeting Monday afternoon, council members will hear five pitches for what should be done with the former senior center, or armory building. Back in February, council approved to hear purchase proposals for the building.

Some of the groups presenting at Monday's meeting include "Arts Collaborative Initiative," "Castle Community," and "The Creative Castle."

At the regular meeting Monday night, the city council will hold a public hearing and vote on Destination Medical Center district design guidelines. If approved, it would help guide the creation of DMC projects in the future.

