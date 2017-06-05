Twins beat Angels 3-2, take three of four in Anaheim

After taking the first two games of the series, the Minnesota Twins dropped game three at the hands of Albert Pujols and his 600th home run, a grand slam on Saturday off of Ervin Santana. But on Sunday, Jose Berrios (W, 4-1) stopped a losing streak before one could start, dealing over six innings to bring the Twins a 3-2 victory with help from a dominant bullpen.

The Twins started out the scoring in the top of the third with Jason Castor's solo shot to make it 1-0.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Angels tied things up when a run scored as Andrelton Simmons grounded into a double play. Then the Angels took the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a Ben Revere RBI single to drive in Luis Valbuena to make it 2-1.

That would be all the Angels could muster off Berrios, as he went six innings, giving up two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out four.

The Twins got the lead back in the sixth as they scored two off former Twin Ricky Nolasco (L, 2-6) thanks to a two-run home run by Miguel Sano in top half of the inning to make it a 3-2 ball game.

Tyler Duffey relieved Berrios in the seventh, and between Duffey, Taylor Rogers, Matt Belisle, and Brandon Kintzler (S, 15), the Twins relievers allowed only two Angels to reach base, on a walk by Rogers, and hit off of Kintzler. The Twins relievers pitched three scoreless innings to secure the 3-2 victory and help Minnesota take three of four from the American League team in Los Angeles.

The wins over the weekend helped the Twins maintain their one game lead over the Cleveland Indians for first place in the AL Central.

The Twins are off Monday as they travel to Seattle for the first of a three game set against the Mariners with the two teams playing at Safeco Field Tuesday at 9:10 with Hector Santiago (4-5) facing fellow southpaw James Paxton (4-0).

Player of the Series

The player of the series for this four game set is Miguel Sano. Apart from the two big flies in the first and last game of this series, Sano went 7-17, a .412 batting average for the series, while walking once and driving in four runs.