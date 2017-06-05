Honkers lose two of three over the weekend, drop to 2-4

Despite a strong start to the weekend with a 5-2 victory on Friday over St. Cloud, the Honkers dropped the next two in Thunder Bay, 4-2 and 5-1 to have their season record fall to 2-4.

Friday, the Honkers got their first quality start of the season with Louisville freshman Hunter Sullivan dealing over his six inning start, giving up only two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six to the St. Cloud Rox. He gave way to Drew Slade who threw three scoreless innings to earn the save. The Honkers were led offensively by Ethan Ibarra, whose three-run home run was the big blow in a four-run fourth inning and the eventual 5-2 win.

On Saturday, the Honkers got a second straight quality start but this time the pen couldn't hold the lead in a 4-2 loss. This time, Ryan Thompson was the man on the mound and had a six inning start allowing only one run on three hits and three walks while striking out two. When he left, the Honkers had a one-run lead thanks to Zach Zubia who hit a 2-1 pitch for a home run in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie. However in the seventh, with Eddie Mathis on the mound, the Honkers lost the lead as Mathis gave up three runs on six hits, the game breaker Austin Ledin's two run single for Thunder Bay bringing a 4-2 lead before the eventual 4-2 victory for the Border Cats and a loss for the Honkers.

It was more of the same for the Honkers on Sunday in Thunder Bay. The Honkers got another solid start from their starting pitcher with Michael Stryffeler going five innings and gave up only three runs, but Spencer Johnson gave up two more runs, and the Honkers offense was stifled to only three hits by Jacob Kari and Brandon Fokkema. The Honkers lost 5-1 with their only run coming on Zach Zubia's home run.

The Honkers play in Duluth for two the next two days, starting Monday night at 6:35 at Wade Stadium against the Huskies.