Trinity Lutheran Church celebrates 150th anniversary

A Rochester church is celebrating 150 years in the community.

Trinity Lutheran Church on 6th Avenue Southwest was founded in 1867. To mark its 150th year, the congregation held a picnic on Sunday that featured outdoor activities and games for kids, music and more. There were also presentations and slideshows indoors.

Pastor Nathaniel Schwartz reflected on the church's storied history.

"We've gone from a small group of German immigrants who asked German Lutheran pastors to come and preach the word and administer the sacraments, and from there, it grew and grew and grew, and the Holy Spirit has brought worshipers together in this church. At one time, it had over 2,000 members. It's about a 1,100-member church now," said Pastor Schwartz.

On Sept. 10, Trinity Lutheran Church will have a formal 150th anniversary celebration worship service and dinner.

