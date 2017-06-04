Rochester celebrates National Cancer Survivors Day

Hundreds of cancer survivors and their family members gathered in Rochester on Sunday for music, dance and inspiration.

The Mayo Clinic Cancer Center hosted the 30th annual National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration at Rochester International Event Center. This year, there was a Chinese New Year theme, and guests enjoyed Chinese-style dance and musical performances.

One of the speakers was Dr. Haidong Dong (Immunology and Urology Research at Mayo Clinic), who discussed cancer and the immune system.

Among the 650 attendees was Jerome Lensing, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma about two-and-a-half years ago. Today, he is cancer free.

"It's heartwarming to see this many people that have beaten the battle," said Lensing. "But the other big thing with this whole thing is to see all the family members, all the co-workers, et cetera, et cetera, in the room. There is a number of people that I know personally that are survivors. And it's just a neat event to kind of let the world know that we did win the battle against cancer."

The event was sponsored by the André Gauthier Foundation and co-hosted by the American Cancer Society.

National Cancer Survivors Day is celebrated in hundreds of communities across the country.