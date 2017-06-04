Owatonna Police: Man arrested after stabbing woman 8 times

A Rochester church is celebrating 150 years in the community. Trinity Lutheran Church on 6th Avenue Southwest was founded in 1867. To mark its 150th year, the congregation held a picnic on Sunday that featured outdoor activities and games for kids, music and more.More >>
Hundreds of cancer survivors and their family members gathered in Rochester on Sunday for music, dance and inspiration. The Mayo Clinic Cancer Center hosted the 30th annual National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration at Rochester International Event Center.More >>
A man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing an Owatonna woman eight times. Ron Jaeger, 34, was arraigned on Friday. Owatonna Police told KTTC they responded early Thursday afternoon to the Skyline Gardens community on 3rd Avenue Northwest after the bleeding victim banged on a neighbor's door, asking for help.More >>
Wonder why Minnesota's Legislature is still in shambles even after finishing its budget? One answer is on a single piece of paper legislative leaders signed. Gov. Mark Dayton and top lawmakers signed an agreement last month to call a special session to finish a $46 billion budget. But unlike previous agreements for entering overtime, it had no specifics on what the bills would contain. That meant it took longer to finalize the spending packages and left plenty of wiggle room for bot...More >>
LONDON (AP) - Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks at nearby Borough Market. The violence turned a summery Saturday night in an area packed with bars and restaurants into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee and lifeboats drafted to help clear the area. Police said...More >>
U-S Senator Al Franken made a stop in Rochester today, as a part of his book signing tour. Around a hundred people showed up to get a copy of his new book with his signature. He says the book is about the question he gets asked the most: does he prefer working for SNL or the Senate? Spoiler alert, he says the senate.More >>
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense and Everytown had a celebration for peace Saturday afternoon, to remember people who lost their lives because of gun violence. June 2 was National Gun Violence Awareness Day - where people wear orange to honor those who died from gun violence.More >>
Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School.More >>
A man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing an Owatonna woman eight times. Ron Jaeger, 34, was arraigned on Friday. Owatonna Police told KTTC they responded early Thursday afternoon to the Skyline Gardens community on 3rd Avenue Northwest after the bleeding victim banged on a neighbor's door, asking for help.More >>
Eleven people are behind bars and half a dozen are still wanted by law enforcement as part of ongoing narcotics investigations in northern Iowa.More >>
Police are warning people to cautious and to not be out alone at night after two assaults in northwest Rochester.More >>
A former Rochester principal has pleaded guilty to seven counts of possessing child pornography. Timothy Dorway, 44, was the principal at Chanhassen High School when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force agents took him into custody in December, 2016.More >>
Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School.More >>
In March of 2016 Rochester resident Zahra Zamiri narrowly escaped death after her ex-husband shot her. Since then, her recovery has been an uphill battle but she's finally able to walk. She says the love from her neighbors has kept her going.More >>
Wonder why Minnesota's Legislature is still in shambles even after finishing its budget? One answer is on a single piece of paper legislative leaders signed. Gov. Mark Dayton and top lawmakers signed an agreement last month to call a special session to finish a $46 billion budget. But unlike previous agreements for entering overtime, it had no specifics on what the bills would contain. That meant it took longer to finalize the spending packages and left plenty of wiggle room for bot...More >>
