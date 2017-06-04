Owatonna Police: Man arrested after stabbing woman 8 times

A man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing an Owatonna woman eight times.

Ron Jaeger, 34, was arraigned on Friday.

Owatonna Police told KTTC they responded early Thursday afternoon to the Skyline Gardens community on 3rd Avenue Northwest after the bleeding victim banged on a neighbor's door, asking for help.

Police said the woman was stabbed in the cheek once, in the abdomen twice, and in the back five times. She identified Jaeger as her attacker and said he was heading to Rochester, according to investigators. She also provided a description of the vehicle he was driving.

Police said deputies with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office later arrested Jaeger, who is being held in the Steele County Detention Center. Bail was set at $500,000 with conditions or $1 million without conditions.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Mayo Clinic, police said. She had to undergo "trauma resuscitation," police added. Her condition has not been released.

Police said they are still investigating what led up to the attack.

According to court records, Jaeger has a very lengthy criminal history dating back to 2001, including numerous assault and terroristic threat convictions.