Behind the slow start, messy fallout of the Capitol overtime - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Behind the slow start, messy fallout of the Capitol overtime

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
The Minnesota State Capitol building in St. Paul The Minnesota State Capitol building in St. Paul
(AP) -

Wonder why Minnesota's Legislature is still in shambles even after finishing its budget? One answer is on a single piece of paper legislative leaders signed.

Gov. Mark Dayton and top lawmakers signed an agreement last month to call a special session to finish a $46 billion budget. But unlike previous agreements for entering overtime, it had no specifics on what the bills would contain.

That meant it took longer to finalize the spending packages and left plenty of wiggle room for both sides to exploit.

Republicans put in a measure forcing Dayton to sign a $650 million tax bill or risk shutting down the state Department of Revenue.

Dayton responded by zeroing out the Legislature's funding while approving the new budget last week. He wants lawmakers to return to the Capitol to slim down the tax bill.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Behind the slow start, messy fallout of the Capitol overtime

    Behind the slow start, messy fallout of the Capitol overtime

    The Minnesota State Capitol building in St. PaulThe Minnesota State Capitol building in St. Paul

    Wonder why Minnesota's Legislature is still in shambles even after finishing its budget? One answer is on a single piece of paper legislative leaders signed. Gov. Mark Dayton and top lawmakers signed an agreement last month to call a special session to finish a $46 billion budget. But unlike previous agreements for entering overtime, it had no specifics on what the bills would contain. That meant it took longer to finalize the spending packages and left plenty of wiggle room for bot...

    More >>

    Wonder why Minnesota's Legislature is still in shambles even after finishing its budget? One answer is on a single piece of paper legislative leaders signed. Gov. Mark Dayton and top lawmakers signed an agreement last month to call a special session to finish a $46 billion budget. But unlike previous agreements for entering overtime, it had no specifics on what the bills would contain. That meant it took longer to finalize the spending packages and left plenty of wiggle room for bot...

    More >>

  • The Latest: Fiji's leader disappointed by Trump decision

    The Latest: Fiji's leader disappointed by Trump decision

    Sunday, June 4 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-06-04 17:18:39 GMT
    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says fighting climate change is a "global consensus" and an "international responsibility.".More >>
    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says fighting climate change is a "global consensus" and an "international responsibility.".More >>

  • Police say terror attack in London, reports of fatalities

    Police say terror attack in London, reports of fatalities

    LONDON (AP) - Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks at nearby Borough Market. The violence turned a summery Saturday night in an area packed with bars and restaurants into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee and lifeboats drafted to help clear the area. Police said...

    More >>

    LONDON (AP) - Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks at nearby Borough Market. The violence turned a summery Saturday night in an area packed with bars and restaurants into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee and lifeboats drafted to help clear the area. Police said...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.