Senator Al Franken visits Rochester for book signing

U-S Senator Al Franken made a stop in Rochester today, as a part of his book signing tour.

Around a hundred people showed up to get a copy of his new book with his signature.

He says the book is about the question he gets asked the most: does he prefer working for SNL or the senate?

Spoiler alert, he says the senate.

However, the senator had time to chat about some of the happenings in Washington voicing his concerns about the Republican's health care bill - and President Trump backing out of the Paris Climate Accords.

"It's disastrous for our place in the world. We're supposed to be leaders of the free world, this isolates us," Senator Franken said. "This is stupid and wrong."

He also talked about the many concerns he has regarding the AHCA.

He's disappointed that Senate Republicans are deciding to work on their bill behind closed doors, saying that's not how the process should work.

