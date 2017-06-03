Rochester man does house calls for bike repairs

It's the unofficial start of summer, and for some folks that means getting those bikes out of the garage and going out for a ride. But after being unused for so many months those bikes might need a tune-up. Well, Charly Tri is your bike guy.

He worked at a bike shop for more than 20 years. His mobile bike repairs business all started when his in-laws asked if he did house calls. Tri started the business a year and a half ago, catering to people within a ten mile radius of Rochester. His van is fully set up with all the tools and equipment he needs for either a simple tune-up or a major repair.

Tri says this business model is unheard of, but it has its benefits.

"The one big difference between when I used to work in a bike shop and now, I give a lot better one on one service," said Tri. "So in the past, I might be helping someone and there might be three people behind him waiting to be helped. So there's always that pressure to hurry up with that person and help the people behind him."

Anyone in need of a repair can get on his website to schedule an appointment and he'll get a notification right away. He said he prioritizes two things in his business: comfort and safety.

"If you're not comfortable you're not gonna be safe, and if you're not safe you're not gonna be comfortable. You can absolutely be both."

