Rochester man does house calls for bike repairs

Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School.More >>
Eleven people are behind bars and half a dozen are still wanted by law enforcement as part of ongoing narcotics investigations in northern Iowa.More >>
In March of 2016 Rochester resident Zahra Zamiri narrowly escaped death after her ex-husband shot her. Since then, her recovery has been an uphill battle but she's finally able to walk. She says the love from her neighbors has kept her going.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued after a toddler and her mother were taken while leaving a Coon Rapids doctor's office Friday afternoon.More >>
Police are warning people to cautious and to not be out alone at night after two assaults in northwest Rochester.More >>
A former Rochester principal has pleaded guilty to seven counts of possessing child pornography. Timothy Dorway, 44, was the principal at Chanhassen High School when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force agents took him into custody in December, 2016.More >>
Local law enforcement are sharing how quick actions recently saved the lives of three people. Two people were saved by the opioid overdose drug NARCAN, while another was saved by CPR and an AED.More >>
This weekend is all about the cheese in Pine Island. It's Cheese Fest 2017! Sure, the event celebrates the food, but also exciting events. If you happen to be lactose intolerant or lactose sensitive, fear not, there are things to do at the Pine Island Cheese Festival that you can take part in, such as the Canoe and Kayak Races. Roughly 20 canoers and kayakers took to the waters of the Zumbro River, in their respective races. With a starting spot of the Collins Park bridge, these ...More >>
