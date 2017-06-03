More than a thousand cyclists come out for Tour de Pepin

Thousands of bikes tore up the road around Lake Pepin and every mile was worth it.

"Well today was an awesome day, we had perfect weather, a slight breeze it was a beautiful day," Catherine Fritter, one of the cyclists, said.

The Tour had humble beginnings back in 2007 but this 10th annual ride was record-breaking.

"Our goal was 1000 riders this year and we did get that and we surpassed that and we had 1033 so far," Linda Albrecht, an organizer with the Lake City Chamber of Commerce, said.

The folks out there riding had four choices, two in for the long haul and two capped off by a boat ride across the lake.

"It's 72 miles all the way around the lake," John Muskee, another organizer, said. "So if 72 miles is a bit too much for you to bite off then you've got the option of the boat shuttle to bring you back across."

Folks found the 32 mile ride to be the most worth it.

"We're capable of going further but it's just a good route," Fritter said. "To have the option of taking the Pearl of the Lake back across is really sweet.

But that doesn't mean anyone shied away from the 72 mile ride.

They say the view can't be beat.

"It's just such a beautiful area, the Mississippi River is just wonderful, picturesque, going up the Wisconsin side, the beautiful rest stops, and the just incredible views of our river," Sharon Riester, a 72 mile rider, said. "It's just a beautiful ride."