Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense and Everytown remember those who died from gun violence

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense and Everytown had a celebration for peace Saturday afternoon, to remember people who lost their lives because of gun violence.

June 2 was National Gun Violence Awareness Day - where people wear orange to honor those who died from gun violence. Saturday's event was for families with children to learn about gun safety, how to keep their kids safe if they have guns at home, and to give hope that gun violence could be decreased

"We really wanna stress today that families keep themselves safe," said Donna Miller, Rochester Volunteer Lead for MDAGS. "Because if they have guns, they should know how to keep them safe in their home and away from their children, and put a trigger lock if they carry it in a purse...things like that because there have been too many accidental deaths of young children."

Miller said this is a time for people to get to know each other and to learn from each other's experiences. There are more than 250 Wear Orange Events taking place across the country this weekend.

The Wear Orange campaign began when 15 year-old Hadiya Pendleton, a high school student from Chicago, was killed by gunfire. Her friends decided to honor her life by wearing the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves.

At the peace celebration, Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede read a proclamation of June 2 - Pendleton's birthday - being the National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Rochester.

This is the third year that Rochester is observing this day.