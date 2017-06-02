Goodhue couple with "sex room" free on bond after court appearance

Michael and Heather Germain were arrested back in late April after a juvenile told police that she had been assaulted by the couple multiple times over the course of multiple years.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a so-called "sex room" in the upstairs of their detached garage across the street from Goodhue Public School.

After being questioned by a sheriff's investigator, Michael Germain denied engaging in any type of sexual activities with the victim but stated that he and his wife participate in what he called a "Swinger" lifestyle.

Investigators say they found sex toys and a large wooden structure which could have been used in the assaults on the girl.

They also said they discovered about four dozen of pictures and a video of the girl engaging in sexual activity, on a cellphone owned by Germain.

Court records show both of the Germains have posted bond and are scheduled for a hearing on August 18th.

Heather Germain's defense attorney Zachary Bauer says both defendants adamantly maintain that none of the allegations are true.

