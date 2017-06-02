Canoe and kayak races offer break from the cheese, friendly competition at Pine Island Cheese Festival

Izzy Riley and Casey Voight were in the lead from the start in this year's canoe race at the Pine Island Cheese Festival. The duo was trying to defend their crown.

This weekend is all about the cheese in Pine Island.

It's Cheese Fest 2017!

Sure, the event celebrates the food, but also exciting events.

If you happen to be lactose intolerant or lactose sensitive, fear not, there are things to do at the Pine Island Cheese Festival that you can take part in, such as the Canoe and Kayak Races.

Roughly 20 canoers and kayakers took to the waters of the Zumbro River, in their respective races.

With a starting spot of the Collins Park bridge, these adventurers navigate their way to to Douglas Trail Bridge, where the winner is celebrated.

Sounds like a great way to work off any festival goodies, and engage in some friendly competition.

Izzy Riley and her neighbor Casey Voight are the reigning canoe heat champions.

“Yeah, we've won the last two years actually and we're here to defend our crown. It's all her though, I'd be nothing without her. She's the muscle, the power. She's the engine,” said Voight, as Riley flexed her arms.

As for the kayakers, not only is there competition among the crowd, but also some sibling rivalry!

21-year-old Caleb Toft has been doing the race for four years, and last year won!

His 15-year-old brother is his stiffest competition.

“He wants to beat me for sure and he's practiced a few times this year so we'll see,” said Toft.

He continued, “It's different than your typical run or biking. It kind of brings a little more skill to it. And it's a nice day, it's hot so that's fun. And you don't really typically see this kind of race.”

The Pine Island Cheese Fest continues all weekend long and will wrap up around 8-o-clock on Sunday, with a parade at 2 p.m.

So if you're a cheese enthusiast or just want to have some fun with friends, head on over to Pine Island this weekend.

Pine Island Cheese Fest Schedule:

Friday:

Pine Island History Center – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saint Paul Lutheran Church Pie & Brat Stand – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Merriam's Midway – 5 p.m. to Midnight

Canoe/Kayak Race – 6 p.m. on Zumbro River

Street Dance with Diesel Drive (21+) – 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday:

Firemen's Pancake Breakfast – 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Creamery

Volleyball Tournament – begins at 8 a.m. at Trailhead Bar & Grill

Rib Cook-Off – Sign in at 8 a.m., Judging begins at 4 p.m. at American Legion

5th & 6th Grade 9th Annual PI Panther Baseball Classic Tournament – games start 8:30 a.m.

13th Annual 5K Ribbon Run/Walk – 8:30 a.m. behind 5-12 Bus Garage

Antique Tractor Show – 9 a.m.

Kiddie Parade – 10 a.m.

All School Reunion – 10 a.m.

Craft & Vendor Market – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kids Day Activities – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pine Island History Center – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Merriam's Midway – 12 p.m. to Midnight

Saint Paul Lutheran Church Pie & Brat Stand – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Auxiliary Family BINGO – 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion

Cheese & Wine/Beer GALA – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Creamery

Pine Island Sings & Talent Contest – 3 p.m. at Olde Pine Theatre

Street Dance with Hitchville (18+) – 8 p.m. to Midnight

Hit Faced Band (21+) – 9 p.m to 1 a.m.

Sunday:

Legion Omelette Breakfast – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the American Legion

Craft & Vendor Market – 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pine Island History Center – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Merriam's Midway – 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cheese Festival Grand Parade – 2 p.m. on Main Street

Firemen's Water Fight – After Parade, Island Market parking lot

Bar Wars – After the parade in the PI Sports Bar/Legion parking lot

Auxiliary Family BINGO – After parade until 8 p.m.

Annual Lot Pary – After parade

Duck Race – 3:30 p.m. at Trailhead Park

Pioneers Baseball – Exhibition vs. PI Legion Team – 5 p.m.

Cheese Fest Button Drawings – 6 p.m.

Event Schedule Website:

http://www.pineislandcheesefest.com/event-schedule