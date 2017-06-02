Minnesota Legislature to hire law firm to challenge Dayton's veto

Lawmakers voted to hire a Minneapolis law firm to challenge what they call an "unconstitutional" line-item veto by the governor

Gov. Mark Dayton (DFL) vetoed the Legislature's pay for the next two years unless GOP leaders agree to come back for a special session to renegotiate the tax bill

Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt (R) serves as the chair of the Legislative Coordinating Commission, who met Friday afternoon to decide whether to pursue legal action against Gov. Dayton

The Minnesota Legislature is set to hire a law firm to sue Governor Mark Dayton over his veto of their budget.

The governor signed $46 billion worth of budget bills into law earlier this week. However, he used his executive power to line-item veto the Legislature's funding for the next two years because he felt forced into signing the $650 million tax bill.

The Legislature, controlled by Republicans in both chambers, is choosing to pursue legal action because they feel they have no other choice.

"This is not a place we want to be. But for us this isn't an issue of Republicans versus Democrats, but the governor versus the House and Senate. This is unconstitutional," said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka.

But not all members from the Legislative Coordinating Commission are as eager to bring lawyers into the mix.

"I think it's premature to hire attorneys...when you haven't even begun to discuss negotiating the disagreement that you presently have. I think you'd rather spend hard earned taxpayer dollars on litigation than trying to work with the governor," said Rep. Melissa Hortman, the House's Minority Leader.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt responded to Hortman's comments, saying he will not sit down with the governor to re-negotiate something he already agreed to. "If he didn't like them he shouldn't have signed them...He chose to line-item the veto for the entire Legislature, which will not allow us to do our job."

Ultimately, the panel of legislative leaders approved to hire a private law firm by party lines with a vote of 7 to 2.

Republican leaders had been assessing six different law firms that might be able to handle the case. They ultimately settled on Kelley, Wolter, & Scott based out of Minneapolis. Some Minnesotans might recognize one of the lawyers, Douglas A. Kelley. He served as a court-appointed receiver charged with managing and liquidating the personal assets of Thomas J. Petters and five co-defendants convicted of the largest Ponzi scheme in Minnesota history.

According to Speaker Daudt, the law firm charges $650/hour. However, the firm has offered to work with the Legislature for half the price. Legislators have not signed a contract just yet because they're still negotiating a price. If they do come to an agreement and take Dayton to court, it's unclear when and where that case would take place.

But time is closing in on lawmakers. They have until July 1st, when the new budget starts, to secure funding for the House and Senate.

Unless Dayton rescinds his veto before July 1st, it's unclear how long it will take for the dramatic 2017 legislative to finally come to an end.