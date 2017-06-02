UPDATE: Amber Alert toddler and mother found safe

UPDATE: According to the Minnesota BCA, Kasina Smith and Erica Crumb have been found safe. The authorities would like to thank everyone who helped with the search.

------------------------------------------------------------------

An Amber Alert has been issued after a toddler and her mother were taken while leaving a Coon Rapids doctor's office Friday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 13-month-old Kasina Smith and her 25-year-old mother, Erica Liasha Crumb, were taken at 12:44 p.m. while leaving the doctor’s office located at 9055 Spring Drive NW by the child's father, Milo Levell Smith.

There is a current restraining order against the father.

Erica Crumb is 5'5" tall, about 134 lbs. and was last seen wearing a peach and grey dress.

Kasina Smith was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and white pants with flowers.

Milo Smith is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 140 lbs.

It is unknown what direction they went in, but they are believed to be driving a 2001 Chrysler Sebring LXI with Minnesota license plate number 589LRK. The BCA reports the vehicle is missing a front drivers side hub cap.

Anyone who sees these individuals should call 911.