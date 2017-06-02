Rochester Salvation Army and VFW celebrate the history of National Donut Day

The Rochester Salvation Army was teaming up with the VFW to give away free donuts Friday in celebration of National Donut Day.

Everyone was invited to have a donut with a veteran at the VFW from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Volunteers from the Salvation Army made the donuts from scratch at 5 a.m.

They used the same recipe used by "lassies" in World War I to feed soldiers.

Lassies were the ones who first celebrated National Donut Day.

"It's just bringing what we did traditionally up 80, 60, 40 years just to let people know, although it's really nice to get the different flavored pastries and everything but that the original donut was given to the soldiers as they fought for our freedom," said Ann Bashaw-Meyer of the Rochester Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army was also giving away donuts at the Olmsted County History Center from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Friday.

The History Center currently has a WWI exhibit, which veterans could also see for free on Friday.