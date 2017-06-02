SLIDESHOW: 11 arrested, 6 wanted on warrants in northern Iowa

Eleven people are behind bars and half a dozen are still wanted by law enforcement as part of ongoing narcotics investigations in northern Iowa.

According to the Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office, their deputies, along with Clear Lake Police, Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Mason City Police, North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force and Worth County Sheriff's Deputies carried out a number of drug-related warrants on Thursday.

The sheriff's office reports the people pictured in the first slideshow were arrested. The three people pictured in the second slideshow are still wanted by law enforcement.

Also wanted by law enforcement, but not pictured because mugshots were not available are:

Krystel Rae Jensen, 32, Mason City - Possession of hydrocodone 2nd offense, possession of methamphetamine 2nd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia

Todd Kenneth Regan, 50, Rural Worth County - Possession of marijuana with intent, failure to affix drug tax stamp

April Sue Ketchum, 49, Mason City - Possession of methamphetamine

Some of the investigations were connected, while others were not.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of those who are still wanted by law enforcement contact the sheriff's office at 641-421-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-383-0088.