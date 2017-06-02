SLIDESHOW: 11 arrested, 6 wanted on warrants in northern Iowa

The Rochester Salvation Army was teaming up with the VFW to give away free donuts Friday in celebration of National Donut Day.More >>
Rescuers have found the final worker unaccounted for after an explosion at a Cambria milling/ethanol plant Wednesday night. They say Pawel Tordofff was found Friday morning by rescue teams with the help of a search dog.More >>
Eleven people are behind bars and half a dozen are still wanted by law enforcement as part of ongoing narcotics investigations in northern Iowa.More >>
Police are warning people to cautious and to not be out alone at night after two assaults in northwest Rochester.More >>
Local law enforcement are sharing how quick actions recently saved the lives of three people. Two people were saved by the opioid overdose drug NARCAN, while another was saved by CPR and an AED.More >>
In March of 2016 Rochester resident Zahra Zamiri narrowly escaped death after her ex-husband shot her. Since then, her recovery has been an uphill battle but she's finally able to walk. She says the love from her neighbors has kept her going.More >>
Cheese lovers will converge on Pine Island this weekend, as the Pine Island Cheese Fest kicks off Friday night. The festival is one of the oldest in southeast Minnesota, going back more than 80 years.More >>
A former Rochester principal has pleaded guilty to seven counts of possessing child pornography. Timothy Dorway, 44, was the principal at Chanhassen High School when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force agents took him into custody in December, 2016.More >>
A celebration will honor Iowa's first female governor Friday evening. Though Kim Reynolds has already begun her duties as governor, the Republican Party of Iowa will celebrate her new position at an unofficial inaugural event at a downtown Des Moines hotel.More >>
A tradition continued on Thursday at Lewiston-Altura High School. When thinking of tractors, you typically envision the farming equipment planting or harvesting crops. But in a farming town such Lewiston, those tractors get a break from the manual labor for a day, when students navigate the roads and drive their tractors to school. "It's the last day of school, and as tradition has it in this school, they drive their tractors in,” explained Lewiston-Altura High School Pr...More >>
State lawmakers are considering legal action against Gov. Mark Dayton after he vetoed funding for the State Legislature. House Speaker Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) said the Legislative Coordinating Commission will meet Friday morning and will "very likely" approve funding to hire an attorney to challenge Gov. Dayton's veto.More >>
Police are warning people to cautious and to not be out alone at night after two assaults in northwest Rochester.More >>
Police are looking for suspects who broke into a northwest Rochester home and assaulted a victim inside before leaving with valuable items.More >>
Car break-in thefts are on the rise as summer gets going, and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is warning the public after a theft Wednesday evening.More >>
