Police urge caution after two Rochester assaults

Police are warning people to cautious and to not be out alone at night after two assaults in northwest Rochester.

Rochester Police said a 25-year-old woman told officers she was standing outside her home on 7th Street NW at about 2:40 a.m. Friday when a man approached her and hit her in the head. She was able to get away and call police.

When officers arrived to help her, the woman was bleeding from the lip with a mark on her head.

The woman was able to provide a limited description of her attacker - a white man in his mid 30s or 40s.

The assault follows a similar report from a 17-year-old girl. The teenager told police a man assaulted her around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. She said her attacker dragged her into some bushes along the north frontage road on 37th Street NW, however, police said the teen's injuries did not match all details in her story.

Police said both attacks happened on busy roads.