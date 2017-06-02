Quick actions save three lives in Rochester area

Local law enforcement are sharing how quick actions recently saved the lives of three people.

First, the Rochester Police Department said officers responded just before 8 a.m. Thursday to the Damon Parking Ramp at Mayo Clinic where a 66-year-old Bryant, Wisc. man's heart stopped while walking from a car to the clinic with his daughter.

The man's daughter was performing CPR when officers arrived, and police used an automated external defibrillator (AED) before medics arrived on the scene.

Later Thursday, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received a call from Chester Woods Park on Highway 14 SE at 9:14 p.m. where a 20-year-old woman was suffering from a heroin overdose. She was unconscious and had trouble breathing when deputies arrived.

A deputy gave the woman a dose of the opioid overdose rescue medication NARCAN, and began giving her rescue breaths with a mask, but the woman's condition didn't improve. She finally regained consciousness after the deputy gave her a second dose of NARCAN. The woman was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

NARCAN was administered to a second person when Rochester Police officers responded to the 2300 block of Haling Court NW at 2:20 a.m. Friday. Family members had found a 29-year-old man unresponsive after he overdosed on heroin. The man regained consciousness after one dose of NARCAN.

Police said it was the man's third overdose in three days. The first two occurred in the Twin Cities area. The man told police he used less heroin the third time, but the drug was a "Chicago cut" which included fentanyl or similar drug.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.