Pine Island to celebrate all things cheese at annual festival

Cheese lovers will converge on Pine Island this weekend, as the Pine Island Cheese Fest kicks off Friday night.

The festival is one of the oldest in southeast Minnesota, going back more than 80 years.

Festival organizers will tell you the biggest cheese in the world was made in Pine Island and put on display at the Minnesota State Fair in 1911.

In addition to dances and wine and cheese tastings, attendees can find cheese steaks, cheese cubes and the ever popular cheese curds.

The cheese fest will begin with a canoe and kayak race on the Zumbro River at 6 p.m. Friday.

For a complete lineup of events and more information, click here.