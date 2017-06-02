Pine Island to celebrate all things cheese at annual festival - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Pine Island to celebrate all things cheese at annual festival

Posted:
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) -

Cheese lovers will converge on Pine Island this weekend, as the Pine Island Cheese Fest kicks off Friday night.

The festival is one of the oldest in southeast Minnesota, going back more than 80 years. 

Festival organizers will tell you the biggest cheese in the world was made in Pine Island and put on display at the Minnesota State Fair in 1911.

In addition to dances and wine and cheese tastings, attendees can find cheese steaks, cheese cubes and the ever popular cheese curds. 

The cheese fest will begin with a canoe and kayak race on the Zumbro River at 6 p.m. Friday. 

For a complete lineup of events and more information, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.