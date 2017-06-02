Pine Island to celebrate all things cheese at annual festival

In March of 2016 Rochester resident Zahra Zamiri narrowly escaped death after her ex-husband shot her. Since then, her recovery has been an uphill battle but she's finally able to walk. She says the love from her neighbors has kept her going.More >>
Cheese lovers will converge on Pine Island this weekend, as the Pine Island Cheese Fest kicks off Friday night. The festival is one of the oldest in southeast Minnesota, going back more than 80 years.More >>
A former Rochester principal has pleaded guilty to seven counts of possessing child pornography. Timothy Dorway, 44, was the principal at Chanhassen High School when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force agents took him into custody in December, 2016.More >>
A celebration will honor Iowa's first female governor Friday evening. Though Kim Reynolds has already begun her duties as governor, the Republican Party of Iowa will celebrate her new position at an unofficial inaugural event at a downtown Des Moines hotel.More >>
Many argue that summer in Minnesota is the best time of year, and summer in Rochester definitely means Thursdays on First and 3rd.More >>
Authorities say they have found dead one of the two missing Didion Milling employees and the search continues for the remaining missing employee.More >>
State lawmakers are considering legal action against Gov. Mark Dayton after he vetoed funding for the State Legislature. House Speaker Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) said the Legislative Coordinating Commission will meet Friday morning and will "very likely" approve funding to hire an attorney to challenge Gov. Dayton's veto.More >>
A tradition continued on Thursday at Lewiston-Altura High School. When thinking of tractors, you typically envision the farming equipment planting or harvesting crops. But in a farming town such Lewiston, those tractors get a break from the manual labor for a day, when students navigate the roads and drive their tractors to school. "It's the last day of school, and as tradition has it in this school, they drive their tractors in,” explained Lewiston-Altura High School Pr...More >>
The United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, a global agreement meant to address climate change.More >>
State lawmakers are considering legal action against Gov. Mark Dayton after he vetoed funding for the State Legislature. House Speaker Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) said the Legislative Coordinating Commission will meet Friday morning and will "very likely" approve funding to hire an attorney to challenge Gov. Dayton's veto.More >>
A tradition continued on Thursday at Lewiston-Altura High School. When thinking of tractors, you typically envision the farming equipment planting or harvesting crops. But in a farming town such Lewiston, those tractors get a break from the manual labor for a day, when students navigate the roads and drive their tractors to school. "It's the last day of school, and as tradition has it in this school, they drive their tractors in,” explained Lewiston-Altura High School Pr...More >>
Police are looking for suspects who broke into a northwest Rochester home and assaulted a victim inside before leaving with valuable items.More >>
Car break-in thefts are on the rise as summer gets going, and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is warning the public after a theft Wednesday evening.More >>
Authorities say they have found dead one of the two missing Didion Milling employees and the search continues for the remaining missing employee.More >>
Many argue that summer in Minnesota is the best time of year, and summer in Rochester definitely means Thursdays on First and 3rd.More >>
A crash slowed traffic in northwest Rochester Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to 55th Street NW and East Frontage Road around 9 a.m., where a pickup truck and a car collided.More >>
A Rochester man was killed Sunday night after getting hit by a car. According to Rochester Police it happened at 9:40 Sunday night on the 1300 block of Civic Center Drive NW across from Hyvee Barlow.More >>
