Fmr. Mayo High School principal pleads guilty to child porn charges

A former Rochester principal has pleaded guilty to seven counts of child pornography possession.

Timothy Dorway, 44, was the principal at Chanhassen High School when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force agents took him into custody in December, 2016.

Dorway was once the principal at Mayo High School, before leaving for Chanhassen in the spring of 2010.

KARE-TV reports Dorway will serve 60 months in prison, five years of conditional release and must register as a sex offender, as part of the plea deal. Dorway will be sentenced July 26.

According to the charges, investigators were alerted to Dorway's Dropbox account where 11 pornographic videos involving girls between the ages of 11 and 14 were uploaded, then accessed at Dorway's home and from an Eastern Carver County School District computer.