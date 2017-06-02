Fundraising event to celebrate Gov. Reynolds inauguration - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Fundraising event to celebrate Gov. Reynolds inauguration

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) -

A celebration will honor Iowa's first female governor Friday evening. 

Though Kim Reynolds has already begun her duties as governor, the Republican Party of Iowa will celebrate her new position at an unofficial inaugural event at a downtown Des Moines hotel. 

A spokesman for Iowa GOP emphasized the event is more of a fundraiser than a formal inaugural celebration.

The GOP is making the strategic move as Reynolds considers running for governor next year.  

Reynolds was sworn in on May 24 after Terry Branstad became the Ambassador to China.

