Twins use three-run 9th to take 4-2 game from Angels

In a toe-to-toe battle, the Minnesota Twins were able to snap a victory from the jaws of defeat by scoring three runs in the top of the ninth in a 4-2 come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

A pitching duel from the start, Adalberto Mejia and Alex Meyer traded zeroes over their six innings, dealing nearly identical lines, with the only run given up by the starters coming on solo shots. Miguel Sano hit his 13th of the year off of Meyer in the second, and Kole Calhoun hit his sixth of the year in Mejia's final inning of work in the sixth.

Both pitchers left after six innings giving up five hits, one run, and walking two. The lone difference? Mejia struck out five while Meyer struck out four.

A notable moment for the Twins defense came when Sano, with runners on first and second and no outs, fielded a grounder off the bat of Jefry Marte for one out, tossed it Brian Dozier at second to get a second out, then Dozier threw out Marte at first for a 5-4-3 triple play. That was the Twins' first triple play since May 27, 2006.

Tyler Duffey gave up two hits in the bottom of the seventh but thanks to two strikeouts he got out of that jam to keep the score 1-1 after seven.

However, in the bottom of the eighth, Taylor Rogers wasn't so lucky as he gave up a solo home run to Calhoun, his second of the day, to make it 2-1 going into the ninth.

In the ninth, the Twins got something going with Jose Alvarez on the mound.

Max Kepler lined the first pitch of the inning into the glove of Jefry Marte, but following Kepler, Jorge Polanco popped it up to Marte, and Marte misplayed it allowing Polanco to reach on an error.

Following Polanco, Eddie Rosario ripped a ball into the left field corner bringing Polanco to third and arriving at second with a double to represent the go-ahead run.

On the play Polanco was nearly caught at third on the relay, as he rounded the base too hard and dove back to the bag just before the tag.

Following Polanco, Eduardo Escobar was intentionally walked to create the force-out but loading the bases for catcher Jason Castro.

Castro then singled to left scoring Polanco and Rosario, as he slid his hand across the plate just before the tag to give the Twins a 3-2 lead.

Following a Brian Dozier strike out, Robbie Grossman walked to load the bases, then Joe Mauer walked as well, allowing Escobar to score giving the Twins a 4-2 lead heading to the bottom of the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, Twins closer Brandon Kintzler threw three straight balls to start the inning, but then forced Luis Valbuena to pop out on a 3-2 pitch before retiring Eric Young Jr. and Ben Revere to end the game and record his 14th save of the year.

Taylor Rogers (W, 3-1) was awarded the win despite allowing the tie-breaking run, while Alvarez (BS, 2)(L, 0-2) was handed the blown save and the loss.

One last thing to note, Albert Pujols, the designated hitter for the Angels went 1-4 without a home run, remaining on 599 as he looks to become the ninth player ever to hit 600 career home runs.

The Twins and Angels play again at 9:07 Friday night in Anaheim with Kyle Gibson (1-4) on the mound for the Twins facing JC Ramirez (5-3).