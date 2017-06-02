Honkers unable to touch St. Cloud in 12-0 defeat

More than 1000 fans watched at Mayo Field Thursday night as a scene developed that was all too reminiscent of the 2016 Rochester Honkers season--the home team's pitching being battered while the bats lie dormant.

As was the story numerous times last season. The Honkers could get the offense going mustering seven hits but no runs, while they gave up 12 runs on 14 hits, and committed four errors in a 12-0 beatdown at the hands of the St. Cloud Rox.

Honkers pitching was able to keep the Rox offense quiet in the first inning but they gave up seven in the second and three in the fourth to have a 10-0 deficit after three innings.

In the second, with Eddie Mathis on the mound, the Honkers gave up three home runs, one by Eric Feliz, one by Luke Ringhofer, and then a three-run shot to cap off the seven-run inning by Matthew Tarantino to make it 7-0.

Then in the third, Kyle Ferderer gave up three runs, as Ricardo Sanchez ripped an RBI double to left, then Nicola Mislinski hit an RBI double to score Sanchez, and then Cameron Blaquiere hit a triple to right to score Mislinski making it 10-0.

Meanwhile the Honkers offense was shut down by St. Cloud starter Kenny Saenz as he went five innings giving up only three hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts as he got the win.

He was relieved by Jake Stevenson who shut down the Honkers over his 2.2 innings and then Bobby Gauvreau finished off the shutout with 1.1 scoreless innings.

Spencer Johnson had another solid outing for the Honkers as he was the lone pitcher for Rochester to have a scoreless outing going 3.1 innings giving up only one, while striking out three.

Mathis was handed the loss while Saenz was given the win.

The Honkers start the weekend Friday night with a second game against St. Cloud at 7:05 at Joe Faber Field. Following the Rox, they'll be in Thunder Bay, Ontario where they play the Border Cats for two games before heading to Duluth on Monday.