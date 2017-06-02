Rochester Mayo and Caledonia hire new coaches

Rochester Mayo High School announced Thursday that Tom Brown is the new Head Boy's Basketball Coach taking over for Rick Canton who resigned after just one year at Mayo.

Brown comes from the John Marshall Boy's Basketball Program where he spent the last 8 years as an assistant coach with the Rockets.

The 44-year old Brown is from Waseca and played for legendary coach Manny Beckmann.

Meanwhile, Brad King will take over the Boy's Basketball Head Coaching duties in Caledonia. King replaces Josh Diersen who stepped down in May. King is the father of Warrior standouts Owen and Noah King.