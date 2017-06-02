ZM, Winona, and Hayfield softball headed to state

Sectional Championships were up for grabs throughout southeast Minnesota on Thursday. The Class 1AA Championship between Lourdes and Zumbrota-Mazeppa ended with Z-M defeating Lourdes 7-2 and denying them their first ever trip to the State Tournament.

In Class 1AAA sectional title game, Winona shut out Stewartville 3-0.

In the Class 1A Championship. Hayfield won the sectional title for a third straight year defeating Wabasha-Kellogg 7-2.