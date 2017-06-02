ZM, Winona, and Hayfield softball headed to state - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

ZM, Winona, and Hayfield softball headed to state

Posted:
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Sectional Championships were up for grabs throughout southeast Minnesota on Thursday.  The Class 1AA Championship between Lourdes and Zumbrota-Mazeppa ended with Z-M defeating Lourdes 7-2 and denying them their first ever trip to the State Tournament.

In Class 1AAA sectional title game, Winona shut out Stewartville 3-0. 

In the Class 1A Championship. Hayfield won the sectional title for a third straight year defeating Wabasha-Kellogg 7-2.

