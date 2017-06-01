Thursday's on First and Third kicks off for the summer

Many argue that summer in Minnesota is the best time of year, and summer in Rochester definitely means Thursday's on First and Third.

Many people have been coming year after year, and they have very specific reasons why.

"Food, great food, a variety of food too," Miguel Aguilar said when asked what kept him coming back.

It's that food that acts like a siren's song for peoples senses.

"My wife was working downtown today and said the smell was driving her crazy," Chad Garteski, who was there with his wife and kids, said. "So she got home and said we need to get down there."

However, there was another strong driver bringing people out.

"It's a perfect day for all the rainy weather we've had, you know," Bob Torstenson, there with his wife, said. "No mosquitoes, not humid, not too hot, it's just a beautiful day."

It's ultimately about enjoying the festivities with the right people

"I think its fun to go out with your family and just get something to eat and walk around and look at some of the shops and stuff," Brock Garteski, Chad's son, said.

Until summer says goodbye, you can expect these streets to be packed.