Lawmakers call Gov. Dayton's veto 'unconstitutional,' considering legal action

State lawmakers are considering legal action against Gov. Mark Dayton after he vetoed funding for the State Legislature.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) said the Legislative Coordinating Commission will meet Friday morning and will "very likely" approve funding to hire an attorney to challenge Gov. Dayton's veto.

"We believe very strongly that what the governor is doing and has done is grossly unconstitutional, and frankly, what he's trying to do is eliminate funding to silence the voice of the elected representatives at the Capitol. And that is, frankly, the people's voice at the Capitol," Daudt told KTTC.

On Tuesday, Gov. Dayton signed the state's $46 billion budget. But he has strong objections to the tax bill (as stated in this letter to Speaker Daudt and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka). Gov. Dayton said he could not veto it because of a provision the Republicans added that would eliminate funding for the State Department of Revenue if the tax bill is not enacted.

In the letter to Daudt and Gazelka, Gov. Dayton called the provision a "poison pill" that was put into the state government bill without his knowledge. The governor also described it as a "reprehensible sneak attack."

During a luncheon organized by the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday afternoon, Daudt explained why the provision was added.

"We wanted to make sure that if the governor vetoed the tax bill this year, that there was a consequence, and there was a reason he would have to call us back into special session to continue negotiating," Daudt said.

In response, Gov. Dayton line-item vetoed the funding for the House and Senate for the next two fiscal years.

"Your job has not been satisfactorily completed, so I am calling on you to finish your work," Gov. Dayton said in his letter.

Daudt and other lawmakers say the governor's veto is "unprecedented" and "unconstitutional" because defunding the State Legislature goes against the separation of powers.

"The branches of government are co-equal. If one branch takes action that infringes too greatly – such as eliminating all funding for four years – on another branch of government, it violates the constitutional separation of powers," according to an email from Susan Closmore, director of public affairs for the House Republican Caucus.

"But I think the silver lining here is, the courts will act swiftly. They will act firmly. They will overturn the governor's line-item veto," Daudt added.

Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL-Rochester), who also spoke at Thursday's luncheon, agreed with the governor that the "poison pill" provision was a "sneak attack."

"This is the first time that I have even seen the Legislature try to restrain the governor's constitutional veto power by booby-trapping a bill," Liebling said.

However, she believes both sides are at fault.

"There are no clean hands here. Everybody is outside the bounds of what the constitution allows," Liebling said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Dayton said in his letter he will call another special session only if Republicans eliminate five provisions -- including tobacco tax breaks. (The full list can be viewed in the letter HERE).

But Daudt said the governor had personally agreed to those provisions in the past.

"We're not interested in reopening negotiations and letting him change his mind after the fact," Daudt said.

Daudt said the House currently has a reserve of about $7 million, while the Senate has about $2 million to $3 million. This means they can operate for a few more months if an agreement on their funding is not reached.