Trump: U.S. will withdraw from Paris Climate Accord

The United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, a global agreement meant to address climate change.

President Donald Trump announced the controversial move Thursday afternoon. He went on to say the United States will begin negotiations to re-enter the accord or form a different agreement under new terms.

The Paris Climate Accord is a global deal among 195 countries that addresses climate change by vowing to cut greenhouse gas emissions with a goal of preventing the Earth from warming by more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

Trump said the country would continue to be environmentally friendly, despite the withdrawal from the agreement.

By leaving the accord, the United States becomes one of only three countries that are not a part of the deal. Only Syria and Nicaragua chose to not join the agreement.

Former President Barack Obama agreed to reduce emissions to 26 to 28 percent of 2005 levels by 2025 when the accord went into effect in 2016.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton joined many Democratic lawmakers in responding to Pres. Trump's decision with a statement saying it was "terrible for our state, nation and world."

Dayton went on to say "As damaging as this decision will be, it will not deter our efforts here in Minnesota. We will show the world what we can achieve by working together to conserve energy, to use cleaner and renewable energy and to leave a livable planet to our children and grandchildren."