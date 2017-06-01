Olmsted County Sheriff's Office warns public of car break-ins

Car break-in thefts are on the rise as summer gets going, and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is warning the public after a theft Wednesday evening.

A 61-year-old woman said she returned to her car to find the driver's side window smashed in just before 7 p.m. The car was in a parking lot along Mayowood Road and Arrowhead Road Southwest. The woman's purse, along with the credit cards and checks inside it, were taken.

Authorities advise everyone to lock away valuables in the trunk or glove box and not leave anything uncovered.