Olmsted County Sheriff's Office warns public of car break-ins - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office warns public of car break-ins

Posted:
NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Car break-in thefts are on the rise as summer gets going, and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is warning the public after a theft Wednesday evening.

A 61-year-old woman said she returned to her car to find the driver's side window smashed in just before 7 p.m. The car was in a parking lot along Mayowood Road and Arrowhead Road Southwest. The woman's purse, along with the credit cards and checks inside it, were taken. 

Authorities advise everyone to lock away valuables in the trunk or glove box and not leave anything uncovered.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.